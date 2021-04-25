Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.10). Workhorse Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on WKHS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WKHS remained flat at $$12.68 on Tuesday. 8,168,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,239,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

