Brokerages Set Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Price Target at $52.73

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 1,330,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

