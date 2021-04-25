Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

