Brokerages Set Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price at $46.89

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.89.
CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Coca-Cola European Partners
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
