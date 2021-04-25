Brokerages Set Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price at $46.89

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth $20,691,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

