Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $65.71

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 2,009,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.