Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target at $0.71

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.71.

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.75 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ZPTAF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,945. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

