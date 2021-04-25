Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target at $0.71

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.71.

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.75 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ZPTAF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,945. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

