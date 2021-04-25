Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $50.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

