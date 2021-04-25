Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $233.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

