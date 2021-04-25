Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.17. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.