Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

