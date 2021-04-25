(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 165 ($2.16).

