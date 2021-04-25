Bytom Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $232.25 million and approximately $83.69 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00457895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,672,591,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,306,494 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

