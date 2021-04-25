C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.45. Approximately 37,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 27,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$132.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

