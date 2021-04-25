C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.78 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

