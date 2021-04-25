Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Up 5.7%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.19. Approximately 3,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 225.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.
In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.