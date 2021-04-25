Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Up 5.7%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.19. Approximately 3,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 225.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

