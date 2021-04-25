Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

KTF opened at $11.80 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

