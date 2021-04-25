Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

