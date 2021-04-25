Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,215,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

