Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$511.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$515.00 to C$511.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$489.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$461.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$465.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$443.69. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$302.33 and a 1-year high of C$489.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

