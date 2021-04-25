Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.26

Capita plc (LON:CPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.26 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 45.28 ($0.59). Capita shares last traded at GBX 42.92 ($0.56), with a volume of 4,130,788 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.25 ($0.85).

Get Capita alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £716.40 million and a PE ratio of 53.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.