Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.67

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.67 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.35), with a volume of 916,444 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.