Capital Planning LLC Acquires 2,195 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 7.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $238.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

