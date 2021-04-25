Capital Planning LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $223.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00.

