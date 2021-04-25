CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CarLotz stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of CarLotz as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

