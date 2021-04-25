Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 3rd

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of -35.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,333.3%.

CRS stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

