Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Purchases £43,500 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page acquired 30,000 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

CARR opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

