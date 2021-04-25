Carry (CRE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.36 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Carry has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $141.61 million and $5.36 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015864 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

