Caspian Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,730.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $13,730.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00064248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.99 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.64 or 0.07649593 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

