Cat Token Achieves Market Cap of $744,630.60 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $744,630.60 and $415,841.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00464929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars.

