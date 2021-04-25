CBDAO (BREE) Achieves Market Cap of $64,789.64

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $64,789.64 and approximately $54,085.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.68 or 0.00686798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.08 or 0.07892815 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

