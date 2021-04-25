CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.84

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.84 and last traded at $82.67, with a volume of 13572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

