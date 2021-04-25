CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $23.32. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 17,799 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $989.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

