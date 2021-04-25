Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $46.51 million and $163,204.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.00696394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.61 or 0.07787054 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 46,007,674 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

