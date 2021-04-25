Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exagen and Centogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $40.39 million 4.94 -$12.04 million ($8.46) -1.86 Centogene $54.64 million 3.93 -$23.36 million ($1.46) -7.40

Exagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exagen and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 6 0 3.00 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Exagen currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 54.92%. Centogene has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than Exagen.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes designed to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

