Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Central Japan Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 0.38. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

