Chainlink Market Cap Reaches $13.87 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $33.10 or 0.00065272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00723128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.25 or 0.07839839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

