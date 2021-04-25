ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Receives $21.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ECOM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 260,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,604. The company has a market capitalization of $710.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

