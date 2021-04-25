Charles R. Schwab Sells 300,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.