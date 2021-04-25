Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,801 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.