Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CTSO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $394.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

