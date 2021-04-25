Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NESR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

