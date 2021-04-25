Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICAD. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.