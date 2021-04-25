Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,963 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Establishment Labs worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.