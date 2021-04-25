Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,194 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of United Insurance worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

