China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Trading 2.9% Higher

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

