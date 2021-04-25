Chubb (CB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $169.26 on Friday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

