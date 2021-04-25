Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $8.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.36 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $35.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.10 billion to $36.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.15 billion to $38.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,231. Chubb has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

