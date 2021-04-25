Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XEC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

