Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $91.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 88.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.