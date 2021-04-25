Citigroup Downgrades Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

